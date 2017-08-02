A lawsuit filed by Steve Nash against his former business partners over the continued use of the ex-NBA star's name in connection with a chain of fitness facilities has been thrown out of court.

In his suit filed last October in B.C. Supreme Court, Nash alleged that there had been a breach of contract between his holding company, B & L Holding Inc., and SNFW Fitness B.C. Ltd, which runs the clubs.

He sought an injunction that would prevent SNFW from using his name or image in the future, as well as an award for damages.

But the defendants applied to have the case dismissed before it could go to trial, which was scheduled for Oct. 30 for 10 days.

And in a ruling released Wednesday, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Nitya Iyer agreed with the defendants that Nash's notice of civil claim had failed to disclose a proper cause of action.

"I conclude that the plaintiff's claim that the defendants' continued use of the Nash endorsement is unlawful raises no genuine issue for trial," said the judge.

Court heard that in November 2006 B & L entered into an agreement with Vancouver Bay Clubs Ltd. (VBCL), creating a licensing agreement allowing the use of Nash's name on the clubs until March 2022.

In December 2009, VBCL and its shareholders, including B & L, entered into a deal with FWG Acquisition Ltd. (FWG). Under that agreement, VBCL sold some of its assets to FWG, one of the assets being the Nash licensing agreement.

In September 2014, CH Fitness Investors, one of the shareholders of FWG, gave notice that it intended to sell all of its shares in FWG to SNFW. Due to an earlier agreement among the shareholders, SNFW was able to acquire all of the shares of FWG.

The next month, B & L and Nash's agent sold their shares in VBCL to Mark Mastrov, the owner of the NBA Sacramento Kings, and Montreal businessman Leonard Schlemm, both of whom were shareholders in FWG.

Nash signed the sales agreement and acknowledged that SNFW had acquired all rights to the license deal, noted the judge.

"The effect of these transactions was that SNFW acquired the Nash endorsement."

In an amended notice of civil claim, Nash argued that once Nash was no longer involved in the ongoing business of SNFW, any continued use of his name was unlawful.

But the judge found that that argument, as well as several other arguments made by the plaintiff, all hinged on assertions unsupported by any evidence and rejected Nash's case. SNFW, Mastrov and Schlemm were the defendants in the case.

There are 19 Steve Nash facilities in the Lower Mainland, one in Kelowna and one in Saanich.

Nash, who played for the NBA's Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles, was twice named as the league's most valuable player, the only Canadian ever to have been so honoured. He is also an eight-time NBA All-Star and in 2007 was awarded the Order of Canada.