Two days after a teen was gunned down in Abbotsford, another young man is in hospital, the victim of a Sunday morning shooting.

About 4 a.m. Sunday, calls to 911 said shots had been fired in the 2700-block of Mitchell Street; Abbotsford police found an 18-year-old male on the ground, suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital and as of Monday morning was in good condition, Abbotsford police spokesman Cst. Ian MacDonald said.

Carolyn Jorgensen lives nearby and said she heard the shots.

"I live on the other side of (Old Yale Road) behind Ellwood shopping centre so I didn't see anything," she said. "Just woke up to about 6 or so shots fired in a row. I sleep with my window open and am a light sleeper."

Witnesses told Global TV he was suffering from wounds to his legs and lower body; a man said the teen refused an offer of help and was attempting to flee when police arrived.

The young man is known to police and they do not believe the shooting was a random incident. Police have yet to identify him.

They also have yet to release details on a suspect in the shooting.

Later on Sunday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team identified the teen who died in Friday's shooting as 18-year-old Jaspreet Sidhu.

"Too many young men are dying as a result of gang violence. Parents please intervene and talk to your sons," Abbotsford police deputy chief Andrew Serr said Friday via Twitter, after news broke that Sidhu had died.

The APD gang unit's Cst. Harv Mangat weighed in as well.

"Witnessed the last few moments of someone shot today. Sad scene to attend, even harder to tell the family they lost someone," he wrote on Twitter.

Sidhu was from Abbotsford and was also known to police; they say he involved in gang activity. His shooting is not believed to be random.

He was shot in the 32000-block of Oriole Crescent around 3:15 p.m Friday.

He was driving a Chrysler 300 and — despite suffering from serious injuries — managed to turn on to George Ferguson Way but a short distance down the road, he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a residential building.

Police arrived on scene shortly after.

According to the Abbotsford News, Sidhu exclaimed "I'm dying, I'm dying," as he was being tended to by medical personnel before being rushed to hospital.

The suspect in Friday's shooting is a male, 5'11" tall, of medium build, wearing black pants and black hooded sweatshirt with his hood covering his head and sunglasses. He was seeing fleeing south on foot.

IHIT said Sunday no connection had yet been found between the two shootings.

"This was a brazen shooting that occurred in a residential neighbourhood, and it was a blatant disregard for the safety of the public," IHIT spokeswoman Cpl. Meghan Foster said in a statement. "It has been said many times before, but if you are involved in criminal activity then you are not immune to the dangers that come with it. This is another example of a young life that has been lost too soon, and a family has been left devastated."

Anyone with information about the Friday shooting, the victim or the suspect is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Anyone with information about the Sunday shooting is asked to call Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225 or text at 222973.

People with tips on either shooting who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

