A man in China was caught fully "armed" when his luggage was searched at a bus station.

However, no weapons were found.

Actually, a 50-year-old man named Mr. Zheng was carrying two human arms through Duyun in Guizhou province on July 31, reports the South China Morning Post, citing local media.

Security officials, fearing Zheng was involved in a murder, immediately detained him.

When asked why he was carrying the human arms, Zheng told security his older brother was injured in an electrical accident and had to have them amputated.

His account was verified when officials called the hospital where the older brother was still being treated and details of the story were confirmed.

Zheng said he was doing his brother a favour by transporting the limbs back to his sibling's home so that when he dies his whole body can be cremated or buried together, according to his village's custom.

Unfortunately, Zheng will have to find another way to transport the arms as authorities did not allow him to board the bus to protect the safety and hygiene of fellow passengers.