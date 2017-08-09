A deranged, 450-pound serial killer who reportedly claimed he sliced up his victims and sold their “meat” at a roadside barbecue stand is dead.

Joe Metheny's body was discovered Saturday afternoon inside a Maryland prison cell, according to multiple reports. He was 62.

Metheny was convicted of killing 23-year-old Kathy Spicer and 39-year-old Cathy Magaziner in the mid-1990s.

He later confessed to as many as 10 murders and asked to be executed at his trial. His resulting death sentence was commuted to life in prison upon appeal.

Following his conviction, Metheny’s story took a disgusting turn during an unconfirmed jailhouse confession in which he claimed to have fed his victims to strangers.

The twisted murderer, who killed for thrill, claimed he chopped up Spicer and Magaziner and sold them as “special meat” at a roadside stand to unknowing strangers.

“I opened up a little open-pit beef stand,” Metheny said, according to the Daily Mail and Murderpedia.

“I had real roast beef and pork sandwiches ... The human body tastes was very similar to pork. If you mix it together no one can tell.”

Metheny’s cannibal claims, along with his additional murder confessions, were never proven in court.

Metheny reportedly added: “So the next time you're riding down the road and you happen to see an open-pit beef stand, that you've never seen before, make sure you think about this story before you take a bite of that sandwich. Sometimes you never know who you may be eating.”