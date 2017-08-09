Richmond shooting victim known to police

A man injured in a shooting in Richmond Tuesday morning is known to police, RCMP confirmed.

On Tuesday just before 6 a.m., Richmond RCMP officers were sent to a home in the 7800-block Waterton Dr. after several callers reported hearing what sounded like gunshots.

Officers arrived on scene within a minute of the reported shooting and found a man inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was a 44-year-old man who was then taken to hospital for treatment. He remains in stable condition Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators now say the victim is known to RCMP and that the shooting appears to be targeted. The victim has no known ties to gangs or organized crime, and the motive for the shooting remains unknown.

"Based on information gathered through our investigation it appears the shooting was targeted," said Acting Cpl. Adriana Peralta.

"We want to reassure the public that this was not a random act and that the risk to their personal safety is low."

Witnesses told police a black hatchback-style sedan was seen speeding away from the neighbourhood. Investigators are still probing any possible links between the vehicle and the shooting.

A nearby resident who spoke to Postmedia on Tuesday said the home being investigated has received several visits from police in recent years.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 or by email at richmond_tips@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.