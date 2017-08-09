Three Surrey shootings in one day

Gunfire erupted Tuesday in Surrey, with three shootings taking place in the span of just several hours – the latest of which sent one man to hospital late in the evening.

Police are now canvassing three neighbourhoods for witnesses and information about the three shootings. It remains unclear if the three shootings are connected, or if they are linked with shootings reported last week.

On Tuesday, Surrey RCMP announced it was investigating a report of shots fired in the Clayton area sometime around noon.

Police who were called to the 7000-block 180th St. found a vehicle and a garage door that had been struck by bullets. The vehicle was occupied at the time of the shooting but no one was injured.

The suspect is believed to have been on a motorcycle and fled the scene before police arrived. Police are calling the shooting a targeted incident.

"Shots fired investigations are a priority for this detachment," said Cpl. Scotty Schumann in a statement Tuesday. "If anyone witnessed this event or has any information about the suspect, please contact police immediately."

Just after 7 p.m. the same day, Surrey RCMP were called to the 19200 block of 72nd Ave., about three kilometres away from the earlier shooting.

No injuries were reported though police found evidence a shooting had occurred. Witnesses told police that shots appeared to have been fired from one vehicle at a second vehicle.

The second shooting is also being investigated as a targeted incident.

Before Tuesday was done, Surrey police were called to a third shooting – this time in the Fleetwood area.

Around 10:30 p.m., police responded to the 15900-block 89A Avenue where a man was found suffering from non-life threatening injuries and was sent to hospital. Police said a vehicle had been shot at and that it was a targeted shooting.

Anyone with information about any of the three shootings that took place Tuesday is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Those who wish to remain anonymous can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.