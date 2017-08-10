Police are searching for a man linked to an incident last month where an Abbotsford Police Department vehicle was rammed.

Ty Charles Burgess, 33, is known to spend time in Abbotsford and Chilliwack. He is wanted by police after he violated parole; police are investigating his involvement in a July 2017 incident in which he allegedly rammed a police vehicle while fleeing from officers.

Burgess has been convicted of robbery with a firearm, assault with a weapon, disguise with intent, break and enter, theft, possession of stolen property, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, fleeing from police, and breaching probation.

Burgess is 6-foot-2 and weighs about 216 pounds; he has brown hair and brown eyes. The public is asked not to approach or confront Burgess and anyone who spots him should call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Abbotsford major crime investigators at 604-859-5225 or by text at at 222973 (abbypd). Those who wish to remain anonymous can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.