Angelina Jolie ‘s announcement last fall that she was divorcing Brad Pitt shocked the world, but the actress is finally ready to admit she made a mistake and she wants to call it all off!

Us Weekly reports that Jolie, 42, has come a long way on her journey from bitterness to forgiveness.

“She still has feelings for him and now that the anger has gone down a little, she’s starting to realize that again,” revealed a friend. “She’s not fully over him.”

In June, Jolie, 42, said she had taken a “big jump forward” when she moved her family into an 11,000 square-foot mansion in Los Feliz, not far from the home she once shared with Pitt, 53, and their six children — Maddox , 16, Pax , 13, Zahara , 12, Shiloh, 11 and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne .

“We’re all trying our best to heal our family,” Jolie cryptically revealed in the September issue of Vanity Fair , taking care not to outright bash Pitt while they worked through their issues.

Now, a source told Us, behind the scenes “the divorce is off” and “they haven’t done anything to move it forward in several months and no one thinks they are ever going to.”

RadarOnline.com reported, the couple’s 12-year relationship exploded during tense flight almost a year ago on their private jet. Pitt reportedly got into an altercation with Maddox. The fight quickly escalated and led Jolie to file for divorce from Pitt, 53.

However, Jolie quickly realized she might have made a mistake rushing into the decision, especially after Pitt admitted he had a problem and took control of the situation.

The actor publicly copped to “boozing” to such a degree that he “could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka.” He then quit alcohol cold turkey.

“He got sober to try and win her back,” explained the source. “He knew he had a problem that he had to take care of. And that’s all she ever wanted.”

Pitt’s steely resolve went a long way toward melting Jolie’s heart.

“Everyone thinks they are going to get back together,” said the source. “It wouldn’t be surprising if they announced that they’re calling it off and trying to work things out.”<br />Added the source, “She’s still so in love with him.”