TV CHEAT SHEET: Let's boot Bachelor in Paradise

DENETTE WILFORD/ 24 HOURS

**WARNING: Some content may contain spoilers**

Must-See: Atypical

Netflix does not do family comedies well. That's right, Fuller House and The Ranch, I'm looking at you. The streaming service's latest offering, however, is looking to change all that. And it does. Because here's Atypical's best quality: it's "normal." Netflix's original series push the boundaries when it comes to distinguishing them from other shows, whether it's about a female wrestling league, a zombie wife trying to get through the day or a woman rejoining society after being held in a bunker for 15 years. Atypical, on the other hand, is a true family dramedy that centres on Sam (Keir Gilchrist), a high school senior on the spectrum who decides he wants to start dating. And it goes about as well as one would expect. What's even better is Atypical also focuses on Sam's family: his helicopter mom (Jennifer Jason Leigh), his well-meaning dad (Michael Rapaport) and his protective older sister (Brigette Lundy-Paine). Atypical - created by Robia Rashad - is a combination of Parenthood and Speechless, in that we see what each family member struggles with. We not only see what daily life is for Sam but also see how he has affected his parents (who don't remember what life was like before kids) and his sister (who, despite her protective nature, can still get annoyed by her sibling). Ultimately, though, it's watching a teen on the verge of adulthood - something no parent wants to confront. Aside from the swears, Atypical is so traditional it could easily air on network TV and no one would blink an eye. Which, ironically, is what makes it such a refreshing change for Netflix. It's about time!

Premieres: Friday, Aug. 11 on Netflix

Please Go Away: Bachelor in Paradise

Following a production stoppage in June to investigate allegations of misconduct between contestants DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios (that eventually led to no evidence of any misconduct found), the fourth season of The Bachelor/ette spinoff is set for its two-night premiere. But the question is, should it even go to air? When BiP first premiered, it was the kind of smut that makes for perfect summer television, what with all the sex and camp and cast of cartoon characters. But it's gotten trashier and messier and has become a bit of a joke. In the past, everyone was in on it. This time, not so much. The network - claiming to have learned from the incident in June - have now implemented safety standards and are on the lookout for any questionable actions. Um, shouldn't that have already been the status quo for everyone involved with a production that has so much potential to backfire? The situation between DeMario and Corinne shouldn't have been a wakeup call because this kind of thing NEVER SHOULD'VE HAPPENED. Or sickeningly, perhaps they were in on it and execs egged on contestants to get wasted and hook up because that's the kind of thing that gets ratings and buzz. This time, someone put a stop to it but what about next time or what's already happened? Even though everyone seemingly came out of this OK, this season - and maybe the entire series - should've been cancelled. The proverbial towel should've been thrown in ... Like that day. The show that used to be all about summer fun, what once was a drunken free-for-all, is now tainted. But it got people talking. Hell, it'll probably be the highest-rated season to date. Ugh.

Premieres: Monday, Aug. 14 on City/ABC

On The Fence: Marlon

Marlon Wayans is best known for his comedic efforts, from In Living Color to White Chicks to the Scary Movie franchise. But if you recall, or take a glance at his résumé, he's got one serious film that stands out amongst the slapstick: Requiem For a Dream. In that, he proved he can tackle so much more than laughs, and it's those moments in his new NBC series that will win you over. The sitcom, loosely inspired by Wayans' life, is a family comedy that centres on a loving, albeit inappropriate, father (Wayans, obviously) who is co-parenting his two kids with his ex-wife (Essence Atkins). His advice is less fatherly, more class clown, his personality is huge, and his job as an Internet star tends to take over and, at times, it's a lot to take. Sometimes, mes, too much to take. But the reward in premiere is the lone sombre, reminding us there's more to Wayans than making people laugh. There's an actor in there, and while bringing the funny is the goal, it's those quieter moments that will keep people tuning in. Here's hoping there's more of them. Premieres: Wednesday, Aug. 16 on NBC

Reality Bites: World of Dance

When World of Dance debuted, I thought there was no way it could overtake my love for So You Think You Can Dance. Fast-forward nine weeks and I've watched the entire season of NBC's summer hit, while I'm four episodes behind on the long-running Fox show. After all the amazing performances and heartbreaking eliminations, the three divisional finalists took to the stage one last time to impress the judges and they did not disappoint. J. Lo, Ne-Yo and D-Ho (sorry, couldn't help myself) had their work cut out for them as they had to decide whom to award the title and million-dollar grand prize: Eva Igo's powerful contemporary style, Les Twins'mind-boggling hip-hop performances, or Swing Latino's energetic salsa numbers. In the end, Les Twins beat out Eva Igo by a mere two-tenths of a point and it makes me wonder, would Keoni and Mari have trounced the young contemporary dancer? Or what the outcome would've been had it been Kinjaz instead of Swing Latino. In any case, it was a fantastic season, congrats to Les Twins, and can't wait for Season 2. I guess I can catch up on SYTYCD now.

Quote of the Week: Hawaii Five-0

"It's possible to be grateful for the opportunity and respectful of the colleagues and the people that I work with and still maintain a steadfast sense of your self-worth." - Daniel Dae Kim told reporters during the panel for his new series, The Good Doctor, which he doesn't act in but, rather, executive produces

Well said, Mr. Kim.

Well said.