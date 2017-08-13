A horrific and tragic scene unfolded in Vancouver’s busiest tourist district Sunday morning.

A charter tour bus loaded with passengers and parked between the Convention Centre and Canada Place hit two people who were jay walking. An eye witness told Postmedia that the injured people were walking in the path of the bus as it pulled away from the curb.

According to one eyewitness, the bus — a tourist shuttle headed for the Capilano Suspension Bridge — had just pulled away from the curb when the pedestrians were suddenly on the street.

The bus driver slammed on the brakes but couldn't avoid hitting them.

"When I heard the crash, I went in to see," Mushfiqur Rahman said. Two people were pinned under the bus; one was unconscious, the other was groaning.

"I saw the face of the (bus) driver, he was in pain," he said. "Emotional pain."

He believes the people hit were crossing the street but didn't realize they were supposed to use the crosswalk, which is just a few metres further down the street.

The bus hit them and then slammed into the silver Ford SUV, which had its trunk door open. People were loading luggage into the SUV at the time. It's not known if any of the people loading luggage are among the injured.

Emergency services arrived quickly on scene, he said.

Images from the scene show firefighters and ambulance paramedics worked underneath the VTC Coach while the driver and passengers remained on the bus.

Three people were taken to hospital, two with critical injuries.

Ryan McKinnon, who is visiting from Elkford, B.C., said he didn't see the actual incident but did arrive shortly after, as firefighters were working to hoist the bus off at least two people, an older man and a young girl.

"It took them about 20 minutes," he said.

Paramedics and firefighters were seen giving a man CPR before he was rushed to hospital.

Luggage could be seen on the ground amidst the wreckage.

A witness who was almost too distraught to speak said she saw the bus rolling forward just before the collision.

The bus was a VTC Coach, operated by the Vancouver Trolley Company.

The person who answered the phone at the Vancouver Trolley Company, which operates VTC Coach, said someone may be available to speak about the accident on Monday.

“There is no comment at this time,” she said.

Police are expected to speak about the incident at 3 p.m.