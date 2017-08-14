U.S. reality TV star Vienna Girardi has suffered a miscarriage and lost her twins.

The former The Bachelor winner and Bachelor Pad 2 star, took to Facebook on Sunday to share the tragic news.

She revealed she suffered a miscarriage on August 5, losing both babies to Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome.

“I went in for an ultra sound bc (because) the Perinatologist noticed one of my twins had more fluids than the other which was the first sign of TTTS,” she writes. “This is when one twin takes more nutrients than the other. They said that it did look like it had improved over the last week though.

“Unfortunately, that was not the case and that evening my water broke due to the amniotic sacs rupturing. I spent the next 2 days in the hospital trying everything to save them.

“My little angels went to Heaven on Aug 5th and I was rushed into the OR for emergency surgery and was in the ICU for 4 days. I don’t know why this happened and I pray the Lord gives me strength to understand why he needed my little girls.”

She concluded her heartfelt essay by telling her “Sweet Angels”: “Your mommy will never forget you and I loved you both with my entire heart.”

Girardi became engaged to Todd Allen last year and announced she was pregnant with twins in June.