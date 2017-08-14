Lions, Whitecaps struggle to find consistency

There is angst reverberating from within the walls of BC Place these days.

And it has nothing to do with the Metallica concert.

As the B.C. Lions near the midpoint of their schedule and the Vancouver Whitecaps move into their final third, both teams are struggling to find consistency.

The Lions imploded in Regina Sunday night and have now lost two of their last three games.

Sub-par line play has put the focus back on the so-called “quarterback controversy” between starter Jonathon Jennings and super sub Travis Lulay.

The Whitecaps, who stumbled home Sunday from a tough road stretch, have only won one of their last four.

A revolving lineup has regained some key pieces and now needs a chance to gel with their best 11.

Crucial home stretches now begin for both teams, and they need to make the most of their dome-field advantage.

While each team is hovering at the playoff line, it’s harder to imagine the Lions falling out of the picture in the CFL where six of the nine teams make it.

In fact, the potential of being the crossover team playing its postseason in the East could be a blessing in disguise for this Leos squad.

Things are more critical for the inconsistent Whitecaps, who look like Barcelona one game and a men’s beer league team the next.

But this is exactly the time for both teams to hit their stride: seasons can be made over the next several weeks.

The Lions play four of their next six at home, beginning with a quick turnaround versus Calgary Friday night.

The Whitecaps have six of their next seven in the dome, starting with Houston, quickly followed by arch-rival Seattle.

Both teams need to figure things out immediately and make the most of this great opportunity to rest and excel during the lengthy stretch in their own beds.

If they don’t turn it around fast, they may be sleeping with one eye open, and gripping their pillow tight.