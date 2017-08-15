B.C. to raise minimum wage by 50 cents an hour

VICTORIA — The new B.C. NDP government will raise the minimum wage by $0.50 an hour in September, and move to a $15 an hour rate by 2021.

Labour Minister Harry Bains said the fall increase that'll put the minimum hourly wage at $11.35 was a commitment by the previous Liberal government that the NDP will honour and implement, but that it's just a “stepping stone” towards the goal of $15 an hour.

“Raising the minimum wage is only one way the new government will make life more affordable for British Columbians, but it’s an important start,” said Bains.

The government will also raise the liquor servers’ wage by $0.50 to $10.10 an hour.

The Sept. 15 increase will bump B.C. from the seventh-highest rate in Canada to the third-highest among provinces.

“We’ve listened to business owners and workers, and we recognize the need for a gradual strategy for increasing minimum wage, a timeline to allow employers to adapt," said Bains.

He also announced a plan to establish a Fair Wages Commission that will consult with stakeholders to “find a pathway” to a $15 an hour wage and produce recommendations on how to continue on from 2021, including strategies to bridge the gap between the minimum wage and a living wage, pegged at $20.62 an hour in Metro Vancouver.

The NDP promised in the election campaign to move towards a $15 an hour minimum wage by 2021, with increases each year. Once it reaches $15 an hour, the NDP has said it would index the rate to inflation so it will keep rising with the economy.

The government announcement Tuesday did not specify the timeline of the gradual implementation over the next four years to $15 an hour.

Bains said the government is still working on the commission’s terms of reference, as well as its staffing and budget. He expects the commission to be established in the coming weeks. The commission’s first report will be within 90 days.

“British Columbia’s lowest-paid workers need a raise,” said Premier John Horgan in a news release. “The action we’re taking will make life better for working parents, seniors, new Canadians, student and more — these are people struggling to get by.”

— with files from Cheryl Chan