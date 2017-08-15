A Vancouver resident is one of two men facing first degree murder charges in connection with the beating death of a 29-year-old man in Fort Richmond, Manitoba on Sunday night.

Winnipeg police, responding to a reports of an assault, found the body of Mustafa Peyawary inside an apartment just after 10 p.m. Police say he had suffered massive blunt force trauma. It's believed he had been beaten over an extended period of time.

Witnesses in the area heard loud noises and alerted police.

Charged with first degree murder are Damir Kulic, 27, of Vancouver and Ahamed Althaaf Ismail, 29, of Edmonton