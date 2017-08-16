There is little doubt that Capitan — a devoted German shepherd — is a very good boy.

For the past five years, the devoted dog has refused to leave the side of his owner — even though he’s been dead 10 years!

Capitan first came to prominence in 2012 when papers in the Argentinian town of Villa Carlos Paz reported that the courageous canine spent every waking moment waiting by the grave of his owner, Miguel Guzman.

A few months after Guzman passed away, Capitan disappeared, too.

Several months later, the family found Capitan waiting at the side of Guzman’s grave. They tried to take him home but the devoted dog was having none of it.

But it became clear, no one would ever replace his owner and friend.

Now, the loyal 15-year-old canine gets love, affection and his meals from soft-hearted cemetery caretakers. He has lost his sight and struggles walking.

Yet, not his heart.

“The big mystery is how Capitan didn’t forget ... his master’s scent for months after his death,” caretaker Hector Banegas said. “I think he just sensed his spirit, that there was some communication between them that led him to the grave.”