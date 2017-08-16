A five-month Vancouver Police Department investigation, codenamed Project Tariff, has led to the seizure of a cache of firearms and more two kilograms of heroin, fentanyl, and fentanyl-like compounds, including carfentanil.

The VPD says four people have been arrested and charged with various drug-trafficking and firearms-related offences.

“We launched Project Tariff in response to increased reports of incidents of shots fired in Vancouver and the ongoing crime related to gang-activity,” said VPD Supt. Mike Porteous. “Over the course of the investigation, we obtained substantial evidence of trafficking of firearms, fentanyl, and other illicit opioids by this group.”

Jagraj Mushki Nijjar , 23, of Vancouver, has been charged with possession of a non-restricted firearm, Jaskaran Singh Heer , 22, of Vancouver, has been charged with possession of a loaded restricted firearm, intentionally discharging a restricted firearm, possession of a restricted firearm, and possession of a firearm while prohibited, Harjot Singh Samra , 21, of Vancouver, has been charged with firearms trafficking and drug trafficking, and Gary Gurpreet Dhillon , 25, of Richmond, has been charged with possession of proceeds of crime, and drug trafficking.

Police allege the four are gang members with the Heer, Dhillon and Samra crime group.

"(They are) believed to be involved in conflicts with various other crime groups and gangs within the region" said Porteous.

Nijjar and Heer were charged in March, while Samra and Dhillon were charged Aug. 10.

Police recovered eight firearms, including handguns, shotguns and semi-automatic rifles.

"There have been a significant amount of very dangerous weapons taken off the street," said Porteous. "It stands to reason that shootings across the region could be linked to these people."

Firearms Seized

JR (Just Right) 9mm semi-automatic carbine

Pietta PPS/50 .22 semi-automatic rifle

Remington 870 20-gauge pump-action shotgun

Maverick 12-gauge pump-action sawed-off shotgun (prohibited)

Browning model A-Bolt action rifle

Three Kel Tec Sub2000 9mm semi-automatic rifles

Drugs Seized

26.97 grams (one ounce) of heroin, fentanyl, and carfentanil

971 grams (approximately one kilogram) of material that field tests suggested were heroin and methylfentanyl (has yet to be analyzed by Health Canada)

1,021 grams (approximately one kilogram) of fentanyl

Porteous said the street value of the drugs seized is in "the millions of dollars."

"It's hard to quantify the street value of this amount of drugs," Porteous said. "There are so many zeros here."