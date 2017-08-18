24 HOURS WITH ... RAVEN SYMONE

She's still oh-so Raven! Oh so adorable after all these years, Raven-Symoné is back after ten years on the tube in Raven's Home, a sequel to her 2000 series That's So Raven but this time around, she's all grown up. The former View co-host, Empire guest star and The Cosby Show scene-stealer now plays a divorced, single mother of twins but she and her BFF Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) are still up to the same shenanigans and one-liners. 24 Hours caught up with the 32-year-old sassy and sexually fluid star to dish her new chapter:

VIEW-LESS DAYS

I kind of miss it. And I don't miss it at the same time (laughs). I'm definitely watching it. It's funny because a lot of the political topics they're talking about now I tried to bring up a while ago.

GENERATION HYBRID

The views come from the way I was raised and what I believe. I keep seeing the same mistakes being made over and over again in the world. It still surprises me. When I was in school, I would always ask: 'Why are we repeating the same mistakes?'I feel like - with the exceptions of small groups - we never learn as a species. I hope for humanity to become smarter one day.

SOCIAL MEDIA STRATEGY

I'm learning each day! I definitely have a recipe, though. Listen, some people are better at managing social media than others. You have Instagram and Twitter celebrities. I didn't grow up in that whirlwind so I don't understand it. I'm not about making money or gaining followers. I just want a safe place for my fans to go to so they can reach me. Maybe one day, we'll learn how to be nice to each other online.

PRINCESS DIARIES 3

That's the second time I've heard that rumour. That would be awesome to reprise my role (Princess Asana). I haven't heard anything official but that would be cool.

RAVEN IN THE HOUSE

It's surreal and a full-circle moment. I'm still working with people who were on That's So Raven, like Anneliese. Best part? I got to pretend I have kids! It's been a whirlwind but since That's So Raven, I learned so much about being an executive producer from [my View co-host] and friend Miss Whoopi Goldberg. It's been a dream, honestly. I enjoy each day at work. I'm here for a while as long as the audience is there.

MODERN WOMAN

Everybody with the series wanted to show what is happening in our society right now. Raven and Chelsea aren't rich. They live in Chicago. They are trying to make ends meat while raising kids. It just shows what a family can be. We show you can raise your children with your friends.

STYLE IS UNIQUE

When I decided to be on The View, I told my camp I'm going to be me fully so deal with it! I was dressing like that off-camera for a long time. Because I know how the industry is, I said, "I'm older and I'm going to dress the way I want!" I wear things that make me smile. I'm not trying to please Internet bloggers or fashion sites. When I was on Cosby, I was always dressed with the classic dress and the bob. That's not me as a person.

Raven's Home airs Fridays at 7 p.m. ET on Disney Channel Canada