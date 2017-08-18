Robin Thicke’s girlfriend has announced she’s expecting a baby with the singer and her due date is the same as the birthday of Thicke’s late father, actor Alan Thicke.

April Love Geary made the announcement on Instagram Thursday alongside a sonogram image. She writes that “the due date is March 1st, Alan’s birthday!” The actor died in December at age 69.

Robin Thicke has been dating the 22-year-old model since his divorce from actress Paula Patton in 2015. This would be the second child for the 40-year-old Thicke. His son with Patton, Julian, was born in 2010.

Thicke’s publicist didn’t immediately return a request for comment.