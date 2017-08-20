VANCOUVER — In the end, the organizers of a planned “anti-Islam” rally Saturday in Vancouver only spurred a celebration of diversity, anti-fascism and tolerance of Islam so massive it spilled onto the streets outside Vancouver City Hall and shut down a nearby street.

At the peak of the counter-protest at around 2 p.m., when organizers from the Worldwide Coalition Against Islam Canada and the Cultural Action Party of Canada had been expected to speak out against federal immigration policy, about 4,000 people surrounded city hall, according to a police estimate.

"No hate, no fear, Nazis are not welcome here." pic.twitter.com/CNLICu06AU — Nick Eagland (@nickeagland) August 19, 2017

The anti-Islam rally organizers were nowhere to be found.

WCAI Canada president Joey De Luca, who told media this week he was flying to Vancouver from his hometown Calgary for the rally, did not return a request for comment before deadline.

It seemed all but a handful of the 4,000 people at city hall had shown up to speak against the anti-Islam rally, which a Facebook event page indicated was expected to draw two dozen people.

Those with dissenting voices who made themselves heard — about a half dozen men who exercised their Charter right to freedom of expression on public property — took turns engaging in debates with counter-protesters while each was surrounded by dozens more who shouted, "Let him speak," just as often as "Kick him out."

Often, these heated debates were drowned out by the sounds of bagpipes, accordions, saxophones and kazoos, which counter-protesters brought for that purpose.

Here's another man who shouted racist things getting a #Vancouver police bike escort. pic.twitter.com/Qmlr9s4XAd — Nick Eagland (@nickeagland) August 19, 2017

Police guarded the dissenting speakers, watching that they didn't resort to hate speech or that the debates didn't turn physical. In some cases, when the discourse became too nasty, police escorted these speakers off city hall property to the jeers of the counter-protesters.

The dissenting speakers expressed a range of world views — from advocacy for free speech to hate for Islam and overt displays of Nazism.

Near the statue of Capt. George Vancouver at the north entrance to city hall, a man holding a copy of the Qur'an drew a crowd when he condemned its contents and engaged in a shouting match with a Métis man. The Qur'an hater was escorted away by police.

A man holding the Koran and condemning it is screaming at a man holding the Metis flag. pic.twitter.com/IVErtmmXPm — Nick Eagland (@nickeagland) August 19, 2017

There was a President Donald Trump supporter wearing a T-shirt marked with the Infowars logo — the far-right U.S. radio show hosted by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones — who engaged more calmly in a debate that lasted about an hour, during which a protester showered him with blue sparkles and others screamed at him.

Man is spreading sparkles on a man with a Trump/Infowars shirt who is angry at mainstream media for portraying people like him as racist. pic.twitter.com/NFAhXTpETj — Nick Eagland (@nickeagland) August 19, 2017

Nearby, another man carried two signs bearing popular images often used by the so-called "alt-right" to troll the left — "Sad Pepe" and the flag of "Kekistan." He appeared thrilled by all the attention he was getting.

This man, holding the "alt-right" symbols for Pepe and Kekistan, seems to be relishing the attention. pic.twitter.com/gEUQQv8QDv — Nick Eagland (@nickeagland) August 19, 2017

Southeast of city hall, a notorious local Holocaust denier, Brian Ruhe, raised his right hand in the Nazi salute as police surrounded him. Ruhe smiled and laughed as counter-protesters shouted anti-Nazi slogans and profanity at him. He was immediately escorted away by police.

WARNING: Video contains graphic language

Moments earlier, he removed his Nazi Swastika lapel pin after counter-protestors shouted him down. pic.twitter.com/jbvXC6jcfm — Nick Eagland (@nickeagland) August 19, 2017

Sgt. Jason Robillard said officers made five arrests Saturday for breach of the peace, while two other people were escorted away from the rally to "prevent a disturbance." There were no reported assaults or injuries.

In, arguably, true #Vancouver fashion, the man who just gave the Nazi salute is being escorted away by bike police. pic.twitter.com/JQGUDE3u6B — Nick Eagland (@nickeagland) August 19, 2017

Annie Ohana, who with her group Stand Up To Racism Metro Vancouver helped organize the counter-protest, said she felt vindicated after seeing such a turnout for an event that proved mostly peaceful.

Ohana said she faced criticism by those who felt a counter-protest could lead to a violent clash, but said she felt it was important that people spoke out and didn't feel intimidated.

Scores of police and other first responders were stationed throughout city hall property.

At this point, there's barely enough physical space for an 'anti-Islam' rally to be held here. Haven't seen WCAI/CAP yet, expected at 2pm. pic.twitter.com/Br9OxNON31 — Nick Eagland (@nickeagland) August 19, 2017

Ohana said she respected the need to protect people's right to freedom of expression "within reasonable limits of the law," and said she hoped people would go home thinking on their experience and what they heard from Muslim, Jewish, Indigenous, black and other people Saturday.

"Overall, it was love and it was joy, and I saw people listening," Ohana said.

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson addressed the counter-protest, saying he was proud of the people of Vancouver for their show of strength and diversity in response to the planned anti-Islam rally.

Heartfelt thanks to the thousands of Vancouverites who rallied against racism and hate today. Great to see so much love, empathy + respect pic.twitter.com/6Ujnc1kemg — Gregor Robertson (@MayorGregor) August 20, 2017

"There's lots of problems around the world," Robertson said. "We've got to take care of home base and make sure we're a beacon of that positive love and respect."