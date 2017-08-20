Both sides stoke street fight

This week's question: Should both the extreme right and extreme left share blame for the Charlottesville tragedy?

Intellectual honesty is dead. Yet the left, which is responsible for its demise, continues to hammer nails into the coffin. Prevailing hysteria dictates every conservative is a fascist. This position is factually false, intellectually dishonest and extraordinarily dangerous.

Blame for the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, is shared by both extremes: the neo-Nazis and the antifascists. Each side provokes the other. Both show up armed for a street fight and violence is the desired outcome.

Nazis are pure racists. They appeal to the most debauched aspects of human nature. They must be denounced. But, what about the antifascists? Who do they appeal to? Groups like Antifa claim to be antifascist, yet their actions appear to be fascistic. They are as proudly intolerant as the neo-Nazi movement.

According to CNN, the antifascists appeal to progressives. In an article following the Charlottesville tragedy, CNN reports the political beliefs of Antifa members “lean toward the left — often the far left” and that “members of Antifa have become more active in making themselves known at public rallies within the progressive movement.”

CNN quotes Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, stating that what Antifa is “trying to do now is not only become prominent through violence at these high-profile rallies, but also to reach out through small meetings and through social networking to cultivate disenfranchised progressives who heretofore were peaceful.”

It should be no surprise antifascist fascists find a home among the progressive left, since the progressive movement, founded in America, is the wellspring for many of the ideas applied by fascists in Europe.

Progressives were the pioneers of eugenics, forced sterilizations and segregation. This is fact. Even far-left website Salon.com acknowledges such in an article titled “Progressive genocide”. Salon notes that Adolph Hitler and the Nazis used American social engineering laws enacted by progressives as support for their eugenics programs.

These laws were grounded in the belief that “science proved that non-whites were genetically inferior to whites, that certain kinds of Europeans were better than other kinds, and that you should never trust a Jew.”

These beliefs were progressive beliefs and widely held by prominent Democrats such as Presidents Woodrow Wilson and Theodore Roosevelt, and supported by foundations such as the Carnegies and the Rockefellers.

Conservatives are not blameless. But no peace can come until the left owns up to its role in racial strife.

Brent Stafford is a veteran television producer and marketing specialist. His company ShakyEgg.com works in the brand, entertainment and resource space.