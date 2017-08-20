Homicide investigators are working with the RCMP to gather evidence in a suspicious death in Surrey.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Surrey RCMP were called to the 6900-block 127A Street, where they found an "unresponsive adult" in a nearby laneway.

The person — police aren't yet saying which gender — succumbed to their injuries.

"This manner of death is suspicious in nature," a media release from Surrey RCMP added.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called in and was working in partnership with the Surrey RCMP to gather evidence.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT tipline at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.