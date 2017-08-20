The independent review of the $8.9-billion Site C hydroelectric project, ordered by the B.C. government to determine the dam's viability, will also assess the effect on one of the three prime construction contractors going into receivership.

The company — Calgary-based Petrowest Corp., which holds a 25% stake in the construction partnership — was forced into court-ordered receivership this week by its banking syndicate, which had demanded immediate repayment of all amounts it was owed. The banking syndicate, which includes the Bank of Montreal, held a $40 million revolving credit facility, which had been used up by Petrowest by the end of 2016, according to the company’s financial statements. There was another $35 million revolving loan.

Ernst & Young has been appointed as receiver.

The company has also received a notice of termination from Peace River Hydro Partners, the project consortium it was a part of that also includes Acciona Infrastructure Canada Inc. and Samsung C&T Canada Ltd. Each hold an equal share of the remaining 75% stake in the partnership.

“The BCUC will assess the economic viability of the project. As such, we anticipate that the review will fully canvas any ramifications associated with the notice of termination,” B.C. Engery Minister Michelle Mungall said in a written statement.

Mungall declined any further comment “out of respect for the independence of the review process.”

The NDP had promised during the May election campaign to send the project, under construction on the Peace River in northeast B.C., to a review by the BCUC.

The review — a final report is to be delivered by Nov. 1 — will determine whether the mega-project should continue, be paused or completely cancelled.

The B.C. Liberals have criticized the review. They say the project, already employing 2,200 workers, should continue.

The Site C dam project, which was started under the Liberals in 2014, has been defended by B.C. Hydro as a necessary way to provide clean, reliable power for the province’s future needs. The NDP and Greens have called it a costly boondoggle when alternative wind, solar and geothermal power sources were not properly investigated.

Hydro has spent $1.75 billion in construction at Site C, with another $4 billion committed in contracts.

On Friday, BCUC officials said they expect the inquiry to cost $4 million to $6 million, which will be billed to B.C. Hydro.

Petrowest, which has been providing large equipment and earth-moving services for Site C, B.C.’s most costly construction project, has been bleeding red ink. It had losses of $6.2 million in the first half of 2017 and losses of $59.4 million in 2015 and 2016, according to its financial statements.

This week, Petrowest said in a news release that a bridge loan from lenders arranged in May was fully drawn and there were no additional sources of credit or funds available.

“Accordingly, the company's board of directors have consented to the appointment of a receiver and intend on resigning immediately upon such appointment,” said Petrowest.

In a written statement, B.C. Hydro spokeswoman Mora Scott said the Site C contract is set up so that if one partner is unable to continue, the other partners are responsible for completing the work.

The evaluation and award of the main civil contract considered the overall makeup of the joint venture, said Scott.

“Both Acciona and Samsung are large multinational companies with extensive experience in large infrastructure projects and we are confident they have the ability and resources to complete the work,” she said.

Acciona Infrastructure Canada Inc. has alleged Petrowest failed to pay its share of the working capital contributions to Peace River Hydro Partners. Those funds cover the costs of the consortium's day-to-day operations on its Site C-related work.

When the main civil works contract was announced in November 2015, then premier Christy Clark touted Petrowest's connection to Fort St. John, where CEO Rick Quigley lives.

Quigley was replaced as CEO in May of this year.

With files from Rob Shaw and Alaska Highway News.