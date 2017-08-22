TransLink expands Metro Vancouver bus service by 105,000 hours
A fleet of buses sits idle after the morning rush hour at the Translink Marpole bus yard in Vancouver, BC., January 15, 2015. (Nick Procaylo/PNG)
TransLink will expand Metro Vancouver bus service by 105,000 service hours in September.
The additional services, which are part of the Mayors’ Council 10-year Vision for Metro Vancouver Transportation, will reduce crowding and wait times, extend service hours, and provide better connections.
Among the overcrowded routes that will benefit from increased capacity are the 620 Tsawwassen Ferry/Bridgeport Station, 240 15th Street/Vancouver, and 351 Crescent Beach/Bridgeport Station.
TransLink is also adding service for the first time in Clayton Heights (Surrey/Langley), Morgan Creek (Surrey/White Rock), and Silver Valley (Maple Ridge).
This is the third increase to bus service this year as part of the 10-Year Vision. TransLink previously added 65,000 service hours on 26 routes in April and 24,000 service hours on 16 routes in June.
17 ROUTES RECEIVING IMPROVEMENTS
Reduce crowding:
25 Brentwood Station/UBC
49 Metrotown Station/Dunbar/UBC
84 VCC-Clark Station/UBC
130 Metrotown/Hastings/Kootenay/Capilano University
240 Vancouver/15th Street
351 Crescent Beach/Bridgeport Station
430 Metrotown/Brighouse Station
620 Tsawwassen Ferry/Bridgeport Station
Reduce wait times:
362 Seaside/White Rock Centre
C45 Cottonwood/Haney Place
C46 Albion/Haney Place
Extend service hours:
43 Joyce Station/UBC
Better connections:
159 Coquitlam Central Station/Braid Station
New service areas
Morgan Creek: 354 White Rock South/Bridgeport Station and 363 Southpoint/Peach Arch Hospital
Clayton Heights: 372 Clayton Heights/Langley Centre
Silver Valley: 733 Rock Ridge/Haney Place/Port Haney Station and 741 Anderson Creek/Haney Place/Port Haney Station