TransLink will expand Metro Vancouver bus service by 105,000 service hours in September.

The additional services, which are part of the Mayors’ Council 10-year Vision for Metro Vancouver Transportation, will reduce crowding and wait times, extend service hours, and provide better connections.

Among the overcrowded routes that will benefit from increased capacity are the 620 Tsawwassen Ferry/Bridgeport Station, 240 15th Street/Vancouver, and 351 Crescent Beach/Bridgeport Station.

TransLink is also adding service for the first time in Clayton Heights (Surrey/Langley), Morgan Creek (Surrey/White Rock), and Silver Valley (Maple Ridge).

This is the third increase to bus service this year as part of the 10-Year Vision. TransLink previously added 65,000 service hours on 26 routes in April and 24,000 service hours on 16 routes in June.

17 ROUTES RECEIVING IMPROVEMENTS

Reduce crowding:

25 Brentwood Station/UBC

49 Metrotown Station/Dunbar/UBC

84 VCC-Clark Station/UBC

130 Metrotown/Hastings/Kootenay/Capilano University

240 Vancouver/15th Street

351 Crescent Beach/Bridgeport Station

430 Metrotown/Brighouse Station

620 Tsawwassen Ferry/Bridgeport Station

Reduce wait times:

362 Seaside/White Rock Centre

C45 Cottonwood/Haney Place

C46 Albion/Haney Place

Extend service hours:

43 Joyce Station/UBC

Better connections:

159 Coquitlam Central Station/Braid Station

New service areas

Morgan Creek: 354 White Rock South/Bridgeport Station and 363 Southpoint/Peach Arch Hospital

Clayton Heights: 372 Clayton Heights/Langley Centre

Silver Valley: 733 Rock Ridge/Haney Place/Port Haney Station and 741 Anderson Creek/Haney Place/Port Haney Station