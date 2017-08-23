As of mid-October, it will be illegal to stay inside your car if it’s parked on a B.C. Ferries lower deck. In larger vehicles with an upper deck, passenger parked on the upper, open deck will be the only ones allowed to remain in their vehicles.

The move part of an effort to “harmonize its safety practices with other Canadian ferry operators relating to Transport Canada regulations that prohibit passengers from remaining in their vehicle on any closed deck on a vessel that is underway,” according to a B.C. Ferries new release. Reportedly, the main concern is that passengers on an enclosed lower deck could be at risk in the event of a fire.

For some travellers, this amounts to a minor inconvenience – but for those with kids the change is significant.

As any new parent knows, a drive in the car is one of the most reliable ways to get a baby to sleep. For families on road trips that involve a stretch on B.C. Ferries, oftentimes the kids are asleep when you get on the boat. Now, B.C. Ferries staff will be forcing parents to wake up their sleeping children, pull them from the car seats and carry them to the often-crowded upper deck: a major irritation for parents and an annoyance for the other passengers who want to enjoy the trip in silence.

We travel a lot as a family and every road trip the kids fall asleep and either my husband or myself will stay in the car while they nap. Sometimes exhausted parents want to shut their eyes for a bit too.

B.C. Ferries has said they will work to accommodate special requests for those who need to be on the upper deck for various reasons. This is just going to lead to more confusion and backlog at loading.

With this change in regulation, B.C. Ferries is also banning smoking on board. So those who would stay in the car or smoke on the top deck will now be wandering the overpriced gift shop and standing in line at the restaurant. I can’t help but feel there was some calculation about the potential for increased profit from on-board sales that went into this decision. After all, in it’s latest annual general report, the B.C. Ferry Corporation reported over $1.2 billion in debt.