One man is custody and another is wanted on a province-wide warrant following a drug and gun seizure in Chilliwack.

On Aug. 18, Chilliwack RCMP raided two properties — one in the 5400-block of Peach Road and the other in the 5800-block of Sappers Way — where they seized what investigators believe to be approximately four kilograms of cocaine along with two sawed-off shotguns, a rifle, a handgun, cash, vehicles and drug paraphernalia.

The raids stemmed from a police investigation of drug trafficking in the community.

Two men were arrested.

Lucas Benjamin Thiessen, 23, faces one charge of drug trafficking in a controlled substance, two drug possession charges and two additional weapons charges.

A B.C.-wide warrant has been issued for Antonio Dillan Nolasco-Padia, 21, who was released from custody, and now faces a charge of unlawfully possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He is described as an Hispanic male, 5-foot-7 and 209 pounds with blue eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Nolasco-Padia’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).