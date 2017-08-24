A 13-year-old North Vancouver boy may have permanent eye damage after being pelted in the eye with an egg thrown from a moving car.

North Vancouver RCMP say the teenager was walking home alone along Highland Boulevard at around 9:30 p.m. Monday when he was struck with an egg thrown from the passenger side of a black Honda CRV.

The boy walked the short distance home and was immediately taken to hospital by his family.

“The injuries received from the egg breaking into the eye are very serious,” said Cpl. Richard De Jong of the North Vancouver RCMP. “There is a strong possibility that the victim may have permanent eye damage as the result of someone’s reckless criminal actions.”

Mounties say the boy is on full bed rest in hopes he can prevent permanent eye damage.

Anyone with information, including a good Samaritan who offered assistance to the boy after the assault, is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477,