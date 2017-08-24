Surrey RCMP are searching for a 38-year-old man wanted in connection with an alleged domestic assault in Newton.

Linton McLeish has been at large since June 8 when police were called to a residence in 7500 block of 149A Street. A woman said she had been held at knife point, pushed in the face, and threatened with more violence.

The suspect fled the scene and has not yet been located.

McLeish has been charged with assault with a weapon and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He is described as being a black male, 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

“Domestic violence is rarely a single incident,” said Surrey RCMP Cpl. Scotty Schumann. “There is always a high likelihood that the violence will become more frequent and more severe over time. It’s important that if anyone knows the whereabouts of Mr. McLeish that they contact police right away.”