Get ready Little Monsters: Lady Gaga is set to bring some serious sparkle to the Toronto International Film Festival next month.

The Grammy winner will attend the world premiere of her new Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two at the Princess of Wales Theatre on Sept. 8. Following the screening, Lady Gaga will perform a musical set inside the theatre.

Directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Chris Moukarbel (Banksy Does New York, Me at the Zoo), the warts-and-all doc promises to give moviegoers an unfiltered look at the singer during the recording of her 2016 album Joanne, the aftermath of her split with fiance Taylor Kinney and her appearance at Super Bowl 51.

The film will also show the singer interacting with her family, friends and her dogs at home.

“Moukarbel's documentary offers an unprecedented look at Lady Gaga in full creative mode: the ideas, the emotion, the sheer work it takes to do what she does," said TIFF Artistic Director Cameron Bailey in a statement. "We're thrilled to be bringing this film to audiences in Toronto, and even more excited that Lady Gaga will follow the screening with a performance. This one is for all her fans, Little Monsters, and movie lovers alike, who want to share in this once-in-a-lifetime experience."

"I had a rare opportunity to create a portrait of an artist with such an open heart and mind. I feel really lucky that Gaga trusted me and my vision,” Moukarbel added in a separate statement.

In clips posted to her Instagram page Thursday morning, Gaga gave fans a glimpse into her lonely life as a pop superstar.

“People will leave, right?,” she says, tearily. “They will leave and then I’ll be alone. And I go from everyone touching me all day and talking at me all day to total silence.”

In another teaser, a robed Gaga is sitting in a doctor’s office where a nurse is walking her through an upcoming treatment they are going to use on her face.

The Toronto International Film Festival runs Sept. 7-17. For tickets and info, visit TIFF.net/tickets.