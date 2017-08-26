Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has paused work on the remake of sci-fi classic Fantastic Voyage so he can focus on the launch of his hotly-tipped awards season contender The Shape Of Water.

The Mexican director was tapped to develop the Fantastic Voyage revamp in early 2016, and although studio bosses at Fox and Lightstorm had been hoping to start production in spring, 2018 ahead of a potential debut in late 2019, they have agreed it’s best to halt any further work on the project until del Toro’s schedule has cleared up.

He is currently putting the finishing touches to fantasy drama The Shape of Water, about a mute government laboratory worker who comes across a secret experiment involving a mysterious creature.

The Fox Searchlight movie is pegged to hit theatres in Dec. 8, and is expected to become an awards season favourite, according to Deadline.com.

It is not yet known if the delay will push the Fantastic Voyage reboot release back to 2020, but sources insist del Toro remains fully committed to the film.

He is expected to regroup with producers next spring to get the project moving again.

The 1966 original starred Stephen Boyd and Raquel Welch, and centred on a submarine crew shrunk to microscopic size and sent to fix a blood clot in an injured scientist’s brain to save his life.