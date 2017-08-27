The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the body of a murdered woman found in Mission has been identified as missing Abbotsford resident Chelsey Gauthier.

Gauthier, 22, was reported missing to Abbotsford police on July 27.

The body was found by APD investigators on Aug. 16 in an area of Mission near Sylvester Road and Dale Road. On Thursday, IHIT investigators said the identity of the dead woman was confirmed by DNA testing.

According to missing person reports, Gauthier was last seen alive at the McDonald’s restaurant at 32983 South Fraser Way on the morning of July 27.

“From the evidence collected so far, investigators believe that Miss Gauthier’s death was not random.” Cpl. Frank Jang of IHIT said.

“Investigators would like to speak with anyone who knew Miss Gauthier, or saw her around the time of her disappearance.”

Friday morning, YouTube user "Trucker Ray," who said he is Gauthier's father, posted a video thanking his viewers for their prayers, thoughts and messages of support, while confirming Gauthier had been found. He said investigators broke the news to him Thursday.

"It was not an accidental thing, I can tell you that," Trucker Ray said. "Somebody did this to her and the police are working on it right now."

Trucker Ray said Gauthier's family has been hit hard by her death.

He then blamed cannabis for Gauthier's death, however, he did not make clear the connection between the two.

He urged viewers to give their children an extra kiss good night and keep a closer eye on their children's social media and behaviour. He asked viewers not to phone him while his family mourns.

In a video posted a few hours later, Trucker Ray asked that viewers contribute to a GoFundMe campaign created Thursday by a woman identifying herself as Gauthier's cousin. The campaign seeks to raise $5,000 to cover funeral costs and "help her immediate family during this time," according to a writeup on the page.

The writeup said Gauthier was a mother of two.

Trucker Ray first posted a video about Gauthier's disappearance on Aug. 8, during which he said he wasn't sure if she was "still with us" and asked for people to pray for her safe return home.

Anyone with information can call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or by email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

sbrown@postmedia.com

neagland@postmedia.com