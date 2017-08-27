The morning after stray bullets ripped through their bedroom wall, a Surrey couple are feeling shaken.

"I'm shocked," Rene Duineveld said Sunday morning, hours after he and his wife Joanne were awoken by what police have confirmed was gunfire. "I'm wondering how I'm going to sleep tonight."

The Duinevelds have lived at 18730-88th Avenue for more than 30 years. For the last 25 years the property has also been home to their gardening business, Port Kells Nurseries.

Shortly after 3 a.m. police received reports of shots fired on the street. Surrey RCMP said they found evidence on the scene that confirmed the reports. Sunday morning, investigators were speaking with area residents, looking to gather more information about the shooting.

Duineveld said neighbours told him they saw someone in a car and someone on the street shooting at each other. The house across the street from Duineveld "has been a trouble for police for years." For about six or seven years new tenants have rotated in and out every six months or so, he figured.

Duineveld said he'd called the landlord of the property.

"I told him, 'Get (the current tenant) out,' " he said. "I've had enough."

He said the landlord agreed to evict the tenant.

"I'm going to call (the landlord) every day till he complies," Duineveld said.

Anyone with information can contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

