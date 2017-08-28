Savanna Greywind was a happy-go-lucky young woman who was looking forward to being a mom.

But that dream was snuffed out in the cold waters of the Red River in North Dakota.

The 22-year-old’s body was recovered from the river and detectives have arrested two neighbours in the investigation.

And in a macabre twist, friends and family fear she may have been murdered for her unborn baby.

Cops say Brooke Crews, 38, and William Hoehn, 32, were scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon to be formally charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and giving false information.

“We still have a lot of investigating to do to put the puzzle pieces together,” Fargo Police Chief David Todd told reporters.

The two suspects were neighbours of Greywind, who vanished Aug. 19. Eight-months pregnant at the time of her disappearance, a newborn baby girl recovered from Crews on Aug. 22 is likely the dead woman’s.

Greywind’s body, which was wrapped in plastic, was spotted by kayakers.

Detectives were also searching a farmhouse on the Minnesota side of the Red River after suspicious items were found that led police to believe it was a crime scene.

Crews and Hoehn were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping Thursday. The suspects indicated to police that the infant was Greywind’s but would not answer questions about her whereabouts.

DNA testing is being conducted to confirm that the newborn is Greywind’s baby. Forensic experts are working to determine the manner of birth.

When Greywind was last seen, her parents told cops they believed she was going to the suspects’ upstairs apartment to help with a sewing project.

Greywind, a nursing assistant at a seniors home, lived with her parents.

Ashton Matheny, the father of Greywind’s baby, told WDAY that authorities won’t let family members see the child until DNA testing confirms Greywind is the mother.

“It breaks my heart,” Matheny said. “They’re admitting it’s (our) baby.”

The pair had planned to name their child Haisley Jo.

“She has a kind soul. She’s loving. She cares for everyone,” Matheny said of Greywind. “All she does is love and give and care.”