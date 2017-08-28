Family of 6 dies in Hurricane Harvey horror

Hurricane Harvey’s horror and heartache hammered Houston Monday.

The Texan city — already in a state of emergency — was hit by more rain and flooding.

In the latest tragedy connected to the Lone Star state’s most financially-devastating hurricane, six members of one family died when their van was swept away by flooding.

The family — identified as Manuel Saldivar, 84, his wife Belia, 81, and their great grandchildren Daisy Saldivar, 6, Xavier Saldivar, 8, Dominic Saldivar, 14, Devy Saldivar, 16 — were killed while trying to flee, KHOU reports.

Cops say the six became trapped when the van’s back door wouldn’t open.

The kids’ great uncle managed to escaped before flood waters swept the family to their deaths. While cops would not confirm the tragedy, three members of the family acknowledged the terrible truth.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo told The Associated Press: “[I’m] really worried about how many bodies we’re going to find.”

The latest:

Harvey slammed into the Texas Gulf coast as a hurricane but has been downgraded to a tropical storm.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service are calling for about 60 centimetres of rain — meaning the worst may be yet to come

So far, eight people have been killed in the storm.

Houston’s 911 system has received 75,000 calls since Harvey inundated the city, including 20,000 just since late Sunday.

For the fourth consecutive day, Harvey dumped rain on the Houston area following a weekend packed with chaos.

Houston is one of the country’s most sprawling metropolitan areas, about 16,000 square kilometres bigger than the state of New Jersey. As a port built on a floodplain, it’s criss-crossed by more than 3,000 kilometres of canals, creeks, channels and bayous.

On Monday, huge swaths of the city were deserted as most traffic signals no longer work and many businesses shut their doors.

Meanwhile, rescuers continued plucking people from the floodwaters — at least 2,000 so far, cops said.

Rescuers were giving priority to life-and-death situations, leaving many people to fend for themselves.

Chris Thorn was among the many volunteers still helping with the mass evacuation that began Sunday. He drove with a buddy from the Dallas area with their flat-bottom hunting boat to pull strangers out of the water.

“I couldn’t sit at home and watch it on TV and do nothing since I have a boat and all the tools to help,” he said.

Now, authorities are bracing for more rain, more flooding and more bodies.

The amount of water was so unprecedented that meteorologists had to update the colour charts on the weather service’s official rainfall maps.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration assured Congress that the $3 billion balance in FEMA’s disaster fund was enough to handle immediate needs, such as debris removal and temporary shelter for thousands of displaced residents.

When lawmakers return next week, a multi-billion-dollar aid package is likely to be added to their already packed agenda.

Trump planned to visit Texas on Tuesday, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump.

— With files from The Associated Press