While most of Canada is anticipating a spike in gas prices on Wednesday, Vancouver could be paying a little less at the pumps.

Canadian gasoline prices are expected to rise after widespread flooding from tropical storm Harvey forced many refineries on the Texas Gulf Coast to shut down.

Metro Vancouver gas prices, meanwhile, should drop by at least three cents a litre, says Dan McTeague, senior petroleum analyst for Gasbuddy.com.

"While rest of the country will see a three cent increase, we are predicting a decrease of the same amount in Vancouver," McTeague said.

McTeague says Vancouver gas prices are already "hyper over-speculated," something he blames on last week's solar eclipse and fears of a gas shortage in the U.S. Pacific Northwest as Oregon dealt with an influx of a million eclipse watchers.

"The state of Oregon told stations to buy lots of gas and warned them to prepare for the onslaught (of travellers) coming for the eclipse ... that caused a spike in the west which is now coming down a lot faster than the push in prices from Harvey," said McTeague, who says B.C. gas prices are tied to prices in Oregon and Washington. "We are price takers and not price makers."

Despite the drop, Vancouver gas prices, will still be far and away the highest in Canada.

On Monday, according to Gasbuddy.com, the average price for a litre of gas in Vancouver was 139.6, 22 cents more than Montreal, which has the priciest gas of any major Canadian city outside of B.C.

sbrown@postmedia.com