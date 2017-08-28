Vancouver police are warning the public about a sex offender who is planning to live in the city.

Brendan Dominic Billy was released on parole Monday, after completing a 15-year sentence.

Billy was convicted of break-and-enter and the sexual assault of two women inside their Squamish seniors' home in 2001.

The Correctional Service of Canada has assessed him as high risk for violence and sexual re-offending.

Billy, who said to be a Vancouver resident at the time of his arrest, is a 43-year-old indigenous man, 5’7” tall, weighing approximately 180 lbs., with short dark spiked hair and the name “Lorna” tattooed on the right side of his neck.

He has been released on a recognizance of bail and must abide by several restrictions.

He is not to be on the property of any facilities where seniors live or spend time together, such as retirement homes, complexes or recreational facilities.

He must remain inside his residence from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. He is not to drink or possess alcohol or drugs and he may not enter a store which sells alcohol. He is not to possess, own or carry weapons or knives.

Any close or personal relationships he may develop must be reported to a parole officer and he must inform those people of his criminal record.

Anyone witnessing Billy in violation of any of these conditions is asked to contact their local police department by calling 9-1-1.