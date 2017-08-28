What's next for Mayweather, McGregor?

It was no Thrilla In Manila or Rumble In The Jungle, but the Money Grabba In Nevada turned out to be a lot better than most expected going in.

Floyd Mayweather versus Conor McGregor: what many viewed as a ludicrous spectacle leading up to the fight, and a matchup that some boxing experts pegged at a 10,000-1 odds bout, proved to be a relatively entertaining, and even compelling, night.

There were an estimated 20,000 Irish fans in Las Vegas, probably in about 1,000 hotel rooms.

Robert Byrd was the referee, though going in it felt like LaVar Ball or Donald Trump would have been more appropriate.

This was a record-threatening pay-per-view event, and it was too bad there couldn’t have been a Piper’s Pit on the broadcast.

But love ‘em or hate ‘em, there are no two better promoters in combat sports, and their publicity tours in the weeks leading up to Saturday night were surpassed in ridiculousness only by Trump rallies.

And when push came to shove, May and McG proved the cynics wrong.

Sure, Mayweather’s game plan worked to perfection. 50-0.

But McGregor went nearly ten rounds with a Hall-Of-Fame boxer, and had greater punch-landing success than Manny Pacquiao did two years ago.

Mayweather acknowledged his previous two big fights had been boring, and he made an effort to push forward on offence in the second half of this fight, after spending the first few rounds trying to get a read on McGregor.

In the end, Conor’s footwork and stamina were his downfall.

While PPV numbers will likely be around an all-time high, the crowd at T-Mobile Arena was reported as 14,623.

When Canelo Alvarez boxes Gennady Golovkin next month in the same venue, 20,000+ are expected.

Of course, the ticket pricing between the two events was vastly different.

Where do they go from here?

For his part, Mayweather says he’s now retired for real, and for once, we’re inclined to believe him.

If he hires a good financial planner, he can live well off 50-0 for the rest of his life.

McGregor will continue to deservedly be a huge draw, definitely in MMA and maybe in boxing.

Upcoming possibilities include a third Nate Diaz fight, and a boxing match against his former sparring partner, Paulie Malignaggi.

The only other question left is: what’s next for the Corona girls?