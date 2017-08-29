VICTORIA — B.C.'s Liberal party has set the rules for electing a new leader, allowing a longer race, a higher spending cap and a different way to validate the identity of voting Liberal members.

The party announced Tuesday it has opened the race to elect a new leader at a Feb. 4, 2018, convention, following the July 28 resignation of former leader and premier Christy Clark. The timing means the leadership race will be six weeks longer than it was in 2011, when Clark won.

Candidates widely considered to be contemplating a leadership bid include MLAs Mike Bernier, Todd Stone, Andrew Wilkinson, Mike de Jong and Michael Lee, as well as South Surrey-White Rock MP Dianne Watts.

Candidates will have a Dec. 29 deadline to officially enter, and have to pay $60,000 in various fees ($50,000 of which will be non-refundable). Each candidate will have a $600,000 spending limit, up from $450,000 in the 2011 leadership race.

In another change from 2011 candidates won't be able to exempt personal expenses as defined under the Election Act from their spending cap. The party said that exemption caused considerable confusion in the last race, and so was eliminated.

Perhaps the biggest change in the race will be how Liberal members have their identities authorized to vote. In 2011, the party mailed personal identification numbers (PINs) to members, but then faced harsh criticism from candidates after thousands of members, from mainly rural ridings, failed to get their PINs before voting opened.

"Recognizing concerns raised during the 2011 leadership race, the party and its vendor will establish a protocol to verify voter credentials that does not rely on personal information numbers (PINs) distributed by mail," the Liberals said in a news release Tuesday.

There were also concerns raised in 2011 about PINs being obtained in bulk to cast votes, though the party says that allegation was never substantiated.

The Liberal party said it intends to put out a request for proposals to find an alternate form of member authentication in the coming weeks. Voting will run Feb. 2-4 online and by phone.

The Liberals have retained the weighted vote system introduced for the 2011 race, which gives all ridings in the province 100 points to award to a candidate, so that ridings with fewer Liberal voters in rural areas get the same influence on the leadership results as ridings with several thousand Liberals in urban areas.

The price of a membership remains the same — $10 for four years.

The first candidate to get to 50 per cent of the points provincewide wins the race, though the preferential-ballot system also means it could take multiple rounds of voting to conclude the contest.

The party said it has selected former Liberal attorney-general Geoff Plant to oversee the election as its chief returning officer, and has also set up a rules committee that can fine, sanction or disqualify candidates for any wrongdoing.

