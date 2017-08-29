The fatal shooting of an armed man who had just killed his estranged wife's boyfriend was reasonable in the circumstances and should not result in charges, the Independent Investigations Office says in a report released Tuesday.

"Based on all of the evidence collected during the course of this IIO investigation and the law as it applies, I do not consider that any police officer may have committed an offence under any enactment and therefore the matter will not be referred to Crown Counsel for consideration of charges," the IIO's acting chief civilian director Bert Phipps said in a 21-page report.

The report lays out the dramatic events inside a Burnaby house on Sept. 18, 2015 after a woman called 911 because her husband of 25 years had broken in carrying a rifle with a mounted bayonet.

The report doesn’t name the shooter or the person he murdered. But at the time, the coroner identified Kenneth Robert Hanna, 48, as the triggerman and Matthew Charles Miles, 47, as the victim.

The report says "the incident began when police received a call from a female asking for help as her ex-husband (the affected person) was in her house with a gun. During her 911 telephone call she reported the affected person had just shot her boyfriend. Several other 911 calls with reports of gunfire and a woman screaming were also received.”

Burnaby RCMP, Vancouver police and emergency response teams soon arrived at the scene.

By the time the ERT arrived everyone had fled for safety from the house except the woman's boyfriend, the shooter and a tenant who was sleeping upstairs in the house.

"Following unsuccessful attempts to make contact with the affected person, a number of tactical plans were developed. The immediate plan, enacted based on the information known to police, included the ERT entering the residence from the back," the report says.

Police found the shooter in the lower section of the home near the back. He pointed his rifle at the officers.

"The subject officers shot at him and he was hit with two bullets in the chest. Almost simultaneously the affected person looked down the barrel of his rifle and shot himself in the head. The affected person died instantaneously," Phipps said in the document.

The IIO was called and began its investigation into whether the lethal force used was reasonable.

The woman who called police told the IIO that she had told her estranged husband the day before the shooting that she planned to file for divorce.

She said he had told her he tried to hang himself three weeks before the shooting.

That morning she was getting ready for work about 6 a.m. when she heard the door “bust open.”

She saw her husband with the rifle and told him to get out of the house as she called 911.

Less than a minute into the call, a shot can be heard and the woman says “Oh my God. He's just shooting. Oh my God.”

She said her son came out of a room with an electric guitar and hit the shooter in the head. She told her boyfriend to get her ex out of the house, just before she heard two gunshots and saw her boyfriend with blood “pouring out from the other side of his neck.”

She told her ex that he was going to “rot in jail” and that the police were going to kill him, to which he replied “that’s what I’m hoping for,” the IIO report says.

Police arrived to a chaotic scene. The forensic evidence gathered was consistent with Hanna shooting himself with his rifle, Phipps said. And the civilian witnesses corroborated the statements from police at the scene.

“Given the urgency to rescue and get medical assistance for the civilian victim … the entry into the residence was necessary and reasonable,” Phipps said. “When the subject officers located the affected person and he moved his rifle to point in their direction rather than complying with their commands the use of force that is intended or is likely to cause death became proportional, reasonable and was necessary for the subject officers’ self-preservation. “

kbolan@postmedia.com