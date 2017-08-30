Dennis Rodman gushes about pal Kim Jong Un

Hairbrained hoops hero Dennis Rodman is claiming buddy Kim Jong Un has miraculously transformed North Korea into a “24th-century country.”

The former Chicago Bulls star made the shocking comments in a whacky interview with DuJour magazine.

“He is changing North Korea so much it is really becoming a 24th century country now,” Rodman told the mag.

“It’s more like they took down the ‘Flintstone’ age and put in the ‘Jetsons.’ Out with the old, in with the new.”

Of course, under the tubby tyrant and his father and grandfather, the Hermit Kingdom is one of the most desperately poor nations on earth.

That didn’t deter the colourful Rodman from waxing enthusiastic about Kim and his country.

Rodman said the can-do Koreans are overcoming the boycott that makes finding consumer goods akin to finding a needle in a haystack.

“Shopping there is all their own brands,” he said. “Everything there definitely has that homemade feel. Whether it’s clothing or anything, it’s all pretty much made there.”

And despite his outlandish appearance, the controversial Rodman says he doesn’t have any juice in the 33-year-old Supreme Leader’s Pyongyang.

Even though he stands 6-foot-7, sports a pierced face and uses a kaleidoscope of hair colours, Rodman said North Koreans don’t know who he is.

“You think you’re a famous athlete over here, well, but you feel really small when you go over there,” he said. “People don’t even know you.”

He added: “You think that you’re cool in America, that you can go anywhere and people recognize you, want your autograph and pictures. You go over there, and they just walk right past you.”

