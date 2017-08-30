A young Surrey man with gang links is the latest to die in a targeted murder.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a release that Pardeep Singh, 22, was shot to death in the driveway of his Cloverdale home Tuesday night.

"Mr. Singh was known to police, and was associated to gangs. Investigators are working to determine motive, but believe that Mr. Singh’s murder was targeted," Cpl. Meghan Foster said in a news release Wednesday.

“Investigators are looking for a suspect vehicle described as a light coloured minivan that fled the area after the shooting occurred.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

Staff Sgt. Dale Carr said earlier that police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6300-block of 166 Street about 8:45 p.m.

“Once officers were on scene they discovered a deceased male in a vehicle on the driveway of his home,” Carr said.

He said investigators are conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information.

“The investigation is still in its early stages. Initial indications are that this is a targeted incident,” he said.

Surrey RCMP Serious Crime investigators will work with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team on the case, Carr said.