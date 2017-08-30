A man has been arrested after another man was found dead inside a Downtown Eastside apartment on Monday.

Vancouver police announced Wednesday that Randall Whitworth Hill, 34, had been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

On Monday, police were called to a home on Princess Avenue near Alexander Street after a man's body was found inside an apartment. The man's death was found to be suspicious and VPD's major crime investigators took over the case.

Hill was quickly identified and arrested. He remains in custody.

Police have identified the victim as Roscoe Henry Carmack, a 53-year-old Vancouver resident.

It is the city's 13th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact police at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

