A B.C. teacher stripped of his credentials for a history of sexual misconduct with teenaged students appears to be teaching at a prestigious school in Beijing.

According to his online profile, Robert Robertson teaches Grades 7, 8 and 9 in English, physical education and communications and oversees girl's softball, soccer and volleyball.

Robertson's LinkedIn resume lists Huijia Education Organization as his current employer along with past employers including the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch and Canadian Airlines.

The profile does not include his years with the Richmond School Board, where he was employed when first accused of having sexual contact with three female students 15 and 16 years old between 1974 and 1976. He resigned from his job and the investigation stalled.

Robertson was also employed by the Vancouver School Board from 1976 to 2006, when he was investigated for another misconduct allegation. He resigned before he could be dismissed, according to court documents.

The B.C. Teacher Regulation Branch finally stripped Robertson of his teaching credentials last year after one of his victims saw him in a newspaper photo at a teachers' strike rally and complained that no action had been taken against him.

“His liaisons were not secret. He used his popularity and position to attract girls, going so far as to have sex with one in his school office,” the hearing panel wrote in its decision. “His conduct was unethical and dishonest by any standard.”

Teacher discipline decisions are posted on the Teachers Regulation Branch website and international regulatory bodies for teachers are notified, according to the B.C. Ministry of Education.

No inquiries about Robertson have been received from China, the ministry said. The Huijia education group is not affiliated with the B.C. Ministry of Education.

Attempts to contact school administrators were unanswered.

Robertson has been employed by Huijia since 2011, according to his profile.

