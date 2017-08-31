Hubby dumped wife’s body into Lake Erie: Cops

Karen Leclair didn’t know about her hubby’s affair.

And as her weighted, lifeless body sank seven metres to the bottom of Lake Erie near the city of Erie, Pa, he began working on an alibi, detectives said.

Christopher Leclair, 48, a commercial fisherman, was due in court Thursday charged with criminal homicide.

Leclair waited more than 24 hours to tell the U.S.Coast Guard that his wife had fallen off his 52-foot fishing boat, the Doris M., after being sick.

A massive 30-hour search turned up nothing.

Three weeks later, Karen Leclair’s body washed onto shore near Dunkirk, N.Y., clad in the Hawaiian-print swimsuit her husband said she was wearing.

An anchor had been tied to her chest, her body bound at the ankles with nylon fishing wire.

She had been shot in the head.

And from the start, her husband’s story didn’t add up, detectives said.

For starters, his timeline was full of holes.

Detectives told the Erie Times-News that dock surveillance cameras show the couple leaving together on June 10 - the day before Leclair reported her missing. Video cameras also show him getting on the boat alone on June 11 and returning alone.

“We were just looking for the truth, and we were trying to find answers,” state police Lt. Wayne Kline said.

“So when we sit her husband down and we start asking questions and answers to those questions don’t really make sense, and we go back and look at surveillance videos from the marina and we see that, according to the videos, she disappeared on the Saturday and he doesn’t report that until Sunday, that’s a red flag to investigators.”

Christopher Leclair admitted to cops that he had been having an affair and having sex regularly with his new paramour.

The unnamed temptress said the pair had talked about moving in together later - in his house - on the night Karen Leclair died.

His lawyer told Erienewsnow.com that Leclair maintains his innocence.

At a preliminary hearing Thursday it was determined there was enough evidence to send Leclair to trial. He is being held in custody.