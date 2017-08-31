The B.C. RCMP has created a group to investigate a series of false kidnapping threats targeting Chinese nationals living in Metro Vancouver.

In July, Mounties issued a public warning after at least six people reported receiving messages that said their personal information had been compromised and that they had been implicated in a crime back in China.

They were then instructed to contact Chinese officials and that if they didn't cooperate, their family back in China would be harmed. The suspects, who falsely claimed to be government officials, appeared to be targeting female Chinese nationals attending school in B.C.

Meanwhile, the students' families back home were told their relative was being held against their will and that a ransom would need to be paid.

"While the methods used to target the victims may change over time, the way to protect yourself remains the same," said Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau.

"Anyone who receives such a message or phone call should not comply with any demands, end the conversation and report the incident to police immediately."

The new group, announced this week, will coordinate investigative efforts across B.C. police jurisdictions.

Linteau said senior RCMP leaders had also met with representatives from the Chinese consulate recently to discuss the reported incidents and investigative plans moving forward.

Chinese nationals in Canada are reminded that any criminal investigations taking place in China would notify nationals living abroad via formal written notice through the Chinese embassy in Ottawa or the consulates in Vancouver, Montreal, Toronto or Calgary.

These diplomatic or consular agencies would not contact criminal suspects by phone and would not ask for personal banking information.

Anyone who may have received a fraudulent phone call or threats by people claiming to be Chinese government officials are advised to contact police at 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

sip@postmedia.com