Kim Kardashian gets raunchy with back-to-school Post T-- Notes, butt-shaped chargers
Kim Kardashian speaks on stage with Steve Forbes at the 2017 Forbes Women's Summit at Spring Studios on June 13, 2017 in New York City. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
Kim Kardashian’s cheeky back-to-school merchandise has raised more than a few eyebrows on Twitter.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has released her NSFW back-to-school range with racy items such as Post Tit Notes and a Send Nudes pin, but not everyone approves of her new stock.
Twitter users have been posting on the social media site their shock and confusion over the collection, which also includes a number of items that highlight Kim’s famous derriere, such as a portable bottom-shaped charger, butt-shaped USBs and a butt mouse mat.
Here's everything you need back to school from Kim! https://t.co/HnnQwXGSsu pic.twitter.com/dWyJnWn1zH— Kim Kardashian Fan (@UltimateKimK) September 3, 2017
There is also a selfie pen which features a picture of Kim nude, with her private parts blurred out, though it doesn’t really leave anything to the imagination.
The products are aimed at college students, with other stereotypical items such as rolling papers and a “still drunk from yesterday” hip flask.
The website does clearly state that no one under the age of 18 can purchase the items, however social media went crazy when Kim shared the link to the new collection with her 55 million followers on Twitter.
“I don’t think my school would let me in wearing that,” one student replied to Kim.
I don't think my school would let me in wearing that.— TELL ME YOU LOVE ME❤ (@Thirtytwodriver) September 1, 2017
“Sorry honey... I don’t want my kids having a butt on their backpack,” a parent declared. “And besides that, the pack is ugly.”
Sorry honey... I don't want my kids having a butt on their backpack. And besides that, the pack is ugly.— Just Saying (@JustSay09093485) September 2, 2017
“What the f--- have I just seen? If anyone buys their daughter this you should be ashamed,” wrote another angry user.
Others stated they simply didn’t understand why anyone would buy the merchandise.
🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍— ♫ ♪☆TaLo☆♪♫ (@LindaTalo) September 2, 2017
Give school supplies with a big ass, lunch box with a porn star on the front to my kids? Stop doing stupid things to stay relevant.— Nicole H (@NicoleH61439034) September 2, 2017
Is there no end to your sexist, capitalistic greed? $5 for a bunch of emojis all about you? People are strange— Salty Noulty (@salty_noulty) September 1, 2017
This is so stupid hahhha— Sherina Marie (@SherinaMarie87) September 1, 2017
Queen of back to school supplies— austin (@austinforeman00) September 1, 2017
Very inappropriate for school! . Dear Kim "nudity is not feminism " not a hater, you could be so much more than this .— sadia siddiqui (@sadiasiddiqui1) September 3, 2017
Wrong on so many levels— Belvana Abeli (@Queen_Belvana) September 2, 2017
Love the back pack! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— Evilgirlvhaters (@Evilgirlvhate) September 2, 2017
OMG I NEED THESE BACKPACK FOR MY BIRTHDAY!!!!! #birthdaymonth— Jess Guardado (@JessGuardado20) September 1, 2017
