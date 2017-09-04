Teen boy, young man dead in Harrison Lake drowning

Sunday evening turned tragic for two young men — aged 16 and 24 — who drowned and died in Harrison Lake.

Agassiz RCMP responded to a report of a possible drowning just after 6 p.m. Sunday. Three people were reported to be in distress in the lake.

Witnesses tried to rescue the victims and were able to pull one of them to safety.

The two others were last seen about 20 metres from the shore and rescue attempts by witnesses, police and Kent Harrison Search and Rescue were unsuccessful.

The bodies of the two males have been recovered by the RCMP's dive team.

"This tragic loss is a reminder for people of all ages to swim within their limits, use personal flotation devices, and use caution in the water," Staff Sgt. Stephen Vrolyk said in a news release.

The police have not released the names of the victims.