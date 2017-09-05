An Ontario man who was described by police as being an alleged hitman has pleaded guilty in connection with a murder plot in B.C.

During a brief appearance before B.C. Supreme Court Justice Arne Silverman on Tuesday, Gino Gavin McCall of Hamilton pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit the murder of an “unknown” person between April 11, 2015 and June 15, 2015.

The indictment says that McCall conspired with a person or persons using the aliases “anytime@worldsecure.cc,” “TheRealBatman@viploc.cc,” and “SchittEater” along with other persons unknown to commit the murder.

Full details of McCall’s crime are expected to be provided during a sentencing hearing scheduled for Nov. 27.

McCall, a tall, muscular man wearing red prison clothing, sat quietly in the prisoner’s dock during the proceedings at the Vancouver Law Courts.

In January, B.C.’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit announced that McCall was one of two men charged following a lengthy and complex investigation into the attempted murder of a man in Richmond in April 2015 and into the murder conspiracy to which McCall has now pleaded.

CFSEU said that it had been investigating the attempted murder of a man well-known for gang involvement and criminal connections since a failed attempt on his life in Richmond on April 10, 2015.

It said investigators believed that the attempted murder was a highly planned and targeted effort that saw alleged contracted hit men travel to B.C. from Ontario. The attempt was not successful and the intended target, not identified by CFSEU, was unhurt.

“Since the summer of 2015, investigators with the CFSEU-BC have been able to gather further evidence to support charges of conspiracy to commit murder of an unknown person in June 2015 against the two Ontario men,” says the unit's press release.

The trial of McCall’s co-accused, Knowah Ferguson, also of Hamilton, Ont., is not expected until the spring of 2018. Ferguson is charged with both the attempted murder and with the conspiracy to commit murder. McCall was not charged with the attempted murder.

The CFSEU-BC said McCall has a criminal record that includes convictions for robbery, break and enter and other property-related offences.

kfraser@postmedia.com

twitter.com/keithrfraser