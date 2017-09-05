Transgender sexual predator Patrick “Tara” Pearsall was ordered to undergo a psychiatric assessment — the first step in the prosecution’s bid to have him declared a dangerous offender and locked up indefinitely.

Pearsall, 52, who was found guilty in June of two counts of sexually assaulting two teens under the guise of performing vaginal exams, will be assessed in the next 60 days and back in court on Dec. 19.

Justice Wailan Low will receive the assessment report on that date and the dangerous offender hearing dates will be set afterwards.

Pearsall preyed on vulnerable girls who were seeking shelter. One victim was a 17-year-old runaway from a Scarborough group home in 2015 and another was 21 and homeless in 2008.

Pearsall, who now identifies as a female and is being housed at a female prison, prefers the name “Tara,” which is his ex-wife’s first name.

Pearsall’s sex-changing surgery, which has been approved, isn’t complete.

Pearsall has prior convictions for similar crimes against other vulnerable women in London in 1999 and Halifax in 2010.

He’s also facing an allegation that he repeatedly raped a 19-year-old girl — who has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old — in the summer of 2015.

The trial is scheduled for April 23, 2018.

In his most recent trial this year, a 17-year-old runaway testified she was reluctant to visit a doctor because she feared authorities would seize her baby.

She met Pearsall and girlfriend, Jessica Musson, at a West Hill coffee shop.

The homeless teen accepted the couple’s offer to stay at their motel room.

The witness testified she knew Pearsall’s “far-fetched” claims — that he was a member of the British Royal Family and a member of the Hells Angels — were “B.S.”

She permitted him to perform a vaginal examination because she believed he had medical training.

