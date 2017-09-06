TORONTO -

Alleged Canadian Tire store attacker Rehab Dughmosh has been found fit to stand trial on her terrorism and violence charges.

A psychiatric assessment deemed the 32-year-old Syrian-Canadian woman able to understand the court process.

She has been ordered to appear in court in person on Sept. 20 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Scarborough. She did not appear via video on Wednesday.

Dughmosh has repeatedly said she wishes to plead guilty and doesn’t believe in Canadian laws.

She is accused of attacking store staffers and customers by swinging a golf club at them and carrying a large knife on June 3, 2017.

spazzano@postmedia.com