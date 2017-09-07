The Green Party of Vancouver has unveiled its three candidates to run for the nine open positions on the Vancouver school board.

Dr. Janet Fraser, a chemist and former VSB trustee, Estrellita Gonzalez, a wellness consultant, and Dr. Judy Zaichkowsky, professor of marketing at Simon Fraser University, will be among the names on the ballot to repopulated the vacant Vancouver school board.

Former education minister Mike Bernier fired the Vancouver school board trustees for failing to pass a balanced budget and appointed former Delta School District superintendent Dianne Turner as the official trustee.

"I am seeking the opportunity to once again serve Vancouver's students with commitment and integrity. As a trustee on a new elected board I will build respectful relationships and thoughtfully address how to best support every student in their classroom," Fraser said in a release.

Last month, the Greens nominated community activist Pete Fry, son of Vancouver Liberal MP Hedy Fry, as its Vancouver city council candidate in the upcoming byelection to replace Geoff Meggs, who resigned to become premier John Horgan’s chief of staff.

The school board election and city byelection are both scheduled for Oct. 14.

The Greens are hosting an official campaign launch party Friday, 7:30 p.m., at the Heritage Hall (3102 Main Street).

